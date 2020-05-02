New Delhi: After five out of eight northeastern states were declared as Coronavirus-free, the sixth state, Meghalaya, is likely to join the list soon. Ten out of 11 COVID-19 patients in the state were restested and their swab samples were found to be negative, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma told media in Shillong. Also Read - Coronavirus in Northeast: Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh And Sikkim Become COVID-19 Free; no New Cases Detected in Other N-E States

Further, the 11th person also tested negative but a restest is being conducted. If the test comes negative, then the patient would be declared recovered. Also Read - Coronavirus: 65-Year-Old Man Dies in Assam, First COVID-19 Casualty From State And Northeast

“The second test of the 11th patient has come out negative and within 24 hours, another testing would be done and if that also comes out negative, the patient would be declared recovered,” the Chief Minister added after a review meeting. Also Read - Coronavirus Reaches Northeast as Manipur Girl Who Returned From UK Tests Positive

The mountainous state had found a total of 12 COVID-19 positive cases out of which 11 were active until Thursday and one person, a doctor, died. Most of the positive cases are either family members or private hospital’s staff.

In Guwahati, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said three more patients following their recovery from coronavirus were discharged from hospitals on Friday. “Only nine active cases remained in the state and were undergoing treatments in various medical colleges and hospitals,” he told the media.

Assam’s total positive case of 42 exclude a 33-year-old trader from Nagaland’s Dimapur who is undergoing treatment at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) since April 12 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

“Nagaland patient also discharged from the GMCH on Friday,” Sarma said, adding that most of the nine patients undergoing treatments in various medical colleges and hospitals are expected to be released within a few days.

Of Assam’s 42 cases, 37 people directly or indirectly participated in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation while one patient, with a history of foreign travel, died in southern Assam on April 10.

The first patient to test positive for coronavirus in Assam — 57-year-old ex-trooper of Border Security Force, who was detected on March 31 — is still undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. He is a cancer patient too.

While no cases have been reported from Sikkim and Nagaland, three other states — Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura — became coronavirus-free last month.

Meanwhile, the Central government yesterday formally declared Goa as Coronavirus-free.

(With agency inputs)