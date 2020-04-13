New Delhi: Just 22 days after giving birth to her child, a young mother and an IAS officer in Andhra Pradesh refused to take maternity leave amid the coronavirus pandemic and carried her month-old baby to work. Also Read - 'Your Grass Needs a Mow Rockstar' - Michael Vaughan's Cheeky Reply to Ravindra Jadeja's Sword-Wielding Video

Srijana Gummalla, an officer of 2013 IAS batch and Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, was seen sitting in her officer cradling her newly-born baby in her arms as she refused to stop working at a time when the country is facing a devastating pandemic.

Speaking to NDTV, Srijana said it was like a “call of duty” for her. “As a human being, it is my response to be of some help to the administration. I felt that this is the time we should all stand together and be of strength to each other,” she said, as quoted by NDTV.

Her unceasing efforts won the hearts of people on social media as they showered with praises and gratitude for putting her nation first.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat was also in all praises for the IAS officer as he tweeted, “With her 1 month old child, the city commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam, Smt. on the call of duty during corona crisis.”

कोरोना संकट में अपने कर्तव्य की पुकार पर अपने 1 माह के बच्चे के साथ ग्रेटर विशाखापट्टनम की नगर आयुक्त श्रीमती सृजना गुम्माला वापस ड्यूटी पर लौट आईं।

भाग्यशाली है यह राष्ट्र जहां ऐसे कोरोना योद्धा है। कर्तव्य निष्ठा के इस जीवंत उदाहरण के लिए आपका हृदय से आभार।#NoCoronaPolitics pic.twitter.com/7md7CxKRp2 — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) April 12, 2020

