New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday announced that it will seal several districts, including extended parts of Delhi like Noida and Ghaziabad, as the total number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 5,200 and the death toll rose to more than 149.
The announcement caused absolute chaos and panic in market areas with people lining up for hours at grocery stores to stock up on essential items.
What is the difference between 'lockdown' and 'sealing'?
To provide some clarification, yes, it is better to stock up on your essentials because ‘sealing’ a district means no movement at all will be allowed in the area, even to visit your grocery store or medical shop. On the other hand, in case of a lockdown, an area is put under a state of isolation with restricted movement for security measures.
However, there is no need to panic because the government will ensure door-to-door delivery of all essential services in the sealed areas.
Possible Extension on Nationwide Lockdown
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, gave a clear hint that the 21-day lockdown will not end as scheduled on April 14, at least not completely. Containment areas of the COVID-19 infection will continue to remain under a shutdown if the situation does not improve in a week.
In a press briefing, the Union Health Ministry said that 773 fresh cases of COVID-19 were recorded with 32 new deaths in the last 24 hours, as of Wednesday morning.
Which areas have been sealed?
Tentatively, 20 hotspots in Delhi, 22 in Noida and 13 districts in Ghaziabad have been sealed off. While some of these are listed localities or sectors, in some cases the authorities have simply sealed off housing societies that had a surge of coronavirus cases.
Here is the full list:
Areas sealed in Delhi
1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
3. Shahajahanabad society, Plot No 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
4. Dinpur Village
5. Markaz and Nizamuddin Basti
6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
7. B Block Jhangirpuri
8. House No 141 to House No 180, Gali No 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi
9. Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi
10. 3 streets of Khichirpur, Delhi
11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.
12. Vardhaman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi
13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, IP Extension, Patparganj, Delhi
14. Gali No 4, from House No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to House No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi
15. Gali No 4, from House No J-3/101 to House No J-3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi
16. Gali No 5, A Block (From House No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 110092
17. J, K, L & H Pockets, Dilshad Garden
18. G, H, J, Blocks, old Seemapuri
19. F-70 to 90, Dilshad Colony
20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
Areas Sealed in Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar)
1. Sector 41
2. Hyde Park, Sector 78 and Supertech Capetown Sector 74
3. Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100
4. Alpha-1 Greater Noida
5. Nirala Green Shire Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari village
6. Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in Sector 137 and Wazidpur
7. ATS Dolce Zeta-1 Greater Noida
8. Ace Golf Shire, Sector 150
9. Sector 27 and 28
10. Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida
11. Mehak Residency, Achega, Greater Noida
12. Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128
13. Sector 44
14. Village Vishnoi, Dadri
15. Sector 37
16. Village Ghodi Bacheda
17. Stellar Mi Omicrom 3, Greater Noida
18. Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West
19. Sector 22, Chauda Village
20. Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B
21. Sector 5 and 8, JJ colony
22. Designer Park, Sector 62
Areas Sealed in Ghaziabad
1. Nandgram Nikat Masjid (Police Station: Sihani Gate)
2. KDP Grand Savanna, Raj Nagar Extension (Police Station: Sihani Gate)
3. Saviour Park Society, Mohan Nagar (Police Station: Sahibabad)
4. B-77/G-5 Shalimar Garden Extension 2 (Police Station: Sahibabad)
5. Pasonda (Police Station: Teela Mod)
6. Oxy Homez, Bhopura (Police Station: Teela Mod)
7. Vasundhara Sector-2B (Police Station: Indirapuram)
8. Sector-6 Vaishali (Police Station: Indirapuram)
9. Girnar Society, Kaushambi (Police Station: Kaushambi)
10. Naipura Loni
11. Masuri
12. Khatu Shyam Colony, Duhai
13. Covid-1 CHC, Muradnagar
Elsewhere in the Country
Odisha, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh as well as Madhya Pradesh have also announced their plan to seal certain cities that have seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Earlier today, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan named Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain to be completely sealed in the state.
Many more areas across states have been declared as containment zones and state governments have appealed to the Centre to keep the lockdown at least till April 30.
In a recent development, Asia’s largest slum Dharavi that harbours itself in the heart of Mumbai has also been declared as a containment zone after another death and three fresh cases, taking the total count in the area to 13.