New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday announced that it will seal several districts, including extended parts of Delhi like Noida and Ghaziabad, as the total number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 5,200 and the death toll rose to more than 149. Also Read - COVID-19 Scare: After Punjab and Odisha, Rajasthan Becomes Third State to Extend Lockdown Till April 30

The announcement caused absolute chaos and panic in market areas with people lining up for hours at grocery stores to stock up on essential items. Also Read - Centre Extempts Fishery, Aquaculture Industry From Nationwide Lockdown

What is the difference between ‘lockdown’ and ‘sealing’? Also Read - Around 2 Dozen Defy Lockdown For Friday Namaaz, 7 Arrested in Greater Noida

To provide some clarification, yes, it is better to stock up on your essentials because ‘sealing’ a district means no movement at all will be allowed in the area, even to visit your grocery store or medical shop. On the other hand, in case of a lockdown, an area is put under a state of isolation with restricted movement for security measures.

However, there is no need to panic because the government will ensure door-to-door delivery of all essential services in the sealed areas.

Possible Extension on Nationwide Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, gave a clear hint that the 21-day lockdown will not end as scheduled on April 14, at least not completely. Containment areas of the COVID-19 infection will continue to remain under a shutdown if the situation does not improve in a week.

In a press briefing, the Union Health Ministry said that 773 fresh cases of COVID-19 were recorded with 32 new deaths in the last 24 hours, as of Wednesday morning.

Which areas have been sealed?

Tentatively, 20 hotspots in Delhi, 22 in Noida and 13 districts in Ghaziabad have been sealed off. While some of these are listed localities or sectors, in some cases the authorities have simply sealed off housing societies that had a surge of coronavirus cases.

Here is the full list:

Areas sealed in Delhi

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi

3. Shahajahanabad society, Plot No 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

7. B Block Jhangirpuri

8. House No 141 to House No 180, Gali No 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

9. Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

10. 3 streets of Khichirpur, Delhi

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.

12. Vardhaman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi

13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, IP Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

14. Gali No 4, from House No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to House No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

15. Gali No 4, from House No J-3/101 to House No J-3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi

16. Gali No 5, A Block (From House No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 110092

17. J, K, L & H Pockets, Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks, old Seemapuri

19. F-70 to 90, Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

Areas Sealed in Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar)

1. Sector 41

2. Hyde Park, Sector 78 and Supertech Capetown Sector 74

3. Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100

4. Alpha-1 Greater Noida

5. Nirala Green Shire Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari village

6. Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in Sector 137 and Wazidpur

7. ATS Dolce Zeta-1 Greater Noida

8. Ace Golf Shire, Sector 150

9. Sector 27 and 28

10. Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida

11. Mehak Residency, Achega, Greater Noida

12. Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128

13. Sector 44

14. Village Vishnoi, Dadri

15. Sector 37

16. Village Ghodi Bacheda

17. Stellar Mi Omicrom 3, Greater Noida

18. Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West

19. Sector 22, Chauda Village

20. Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B

21. Sector 5 and 8, JJ colony

22. Designer Park, Sector 62

Areas Sealed in Ghaziabad

1. Nandgram Nikat Masjid (Police Station: Sihani Gate)

2. KDP Grand Savanna, Raj Nagar Extension (Police Station: Sihani Gate)

3. Saviour Park Society, Mohan Nagar (Police Station: Sahibabad)

4. B-77/G-5 Shalimar Garden Extension 2 (Police Station: Sahibabad)

5. Pasonda (Police Station: Teela Mod)

6. Oxy Homez, Bhopura (Police Station: Teela Mod)

7. Vasundhara Sector-2B (Police Station: Indirapuram)

8. Sector-6 Vaishali (Police Station: Indirapuram)

9. Girnar Society, Kaushambi (Police Station: Kaushambi)

10. Naipura Loni

11. Masuri

12. Khatu Shyam Colony, Duhai

13. Covid-1 CHC, Muradnagar

Elsewhere in the Country

Odisha, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh as well as Madhya Pradesh have also announced their plan to seal certain cities that have seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Earlier today, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan named Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain to be completely sealed in the state.

Many more areas across states have been declared as containment zones and state governments have appealed to the Centre to keep the lockdown at least till April 30.

In a recent development, Asia’s largest slum Dharavi that harbours itself in the heart of Mumbai has also been declared as a containment zone after another death and three fresh cases, taking the total count in the area to 13.