Gurugram: While the Centre’s decision to increase the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years has been criticized sharply by several quarters, some residents of Haryana have chosen another way to skip before the proposed bill becomes a law in the nation. The Narendra Modi government’s decision to raise the marriageable age of girls from 18 to 21 years has triggered a rush among economically weaker sections in several regions of Haryana, to get their daughters married off.Also Read - WHO Asks Nations To Brace For COVID Surge As 'Another Storm Coming'

As per reports, over the Dec 18-19 weekend, Haryana’s Mewat region has witnessed nearly 450 marriages, out of which only 180 were scheduled. On Friday (December 17), 20 couples requested for court marriage in Gurugram, which generally sees 5-6 such requests daily. Meanwhile, 55 couples got married at temples in Gurugram, which on average sees 5-7 marriages daily. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Karan Tacker Reveals His Favorite Cuisine, Exercise And Go To Destination, Rapid Fire With Karan Tacker | Watch Video

“In two village-level meetings on December 17 and 18, some 35 girls, mostly under-graduates, told us that their parents were looking for grooms,” said Sunil Jaglan of Lado Panchayat. “These girls are from EWS families from Mewat, Rohtak, Jind, Hisar and other parts of Haryana. We came to know about some cases from western UP also.” Jaglan said some well-to-do conservative families too are trying to marry off their daughters. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Gossip: Abhijit Bichukale Shames Shamita Shetty For Doing Fewer Movies After She Calls Him Stupid

A Muslim girl from Mewat said her wedding had been fixed suddenly for this week even though she is studying in Delhi. An imam from Nuh said he had received many requests from both bride and groom sides for solemnising marriages of girls aged between 18 and 20 years and boys between 21 to 25 years.

There has been a rise in court weddings. Around 500 marriages took place in Mewat region alone this weekend. A few girls in the age group of 18-20 years said since many of their friends were getting married, their family members were pressuring them, too, to get married.

The number of inter-caste couples seeking court marriage in Gurugram went up four times over the weekend. As many as 20 such marriages took place against an average of five.