New Delhi: With over 4 million cases, India has overtaken Brazil to become second worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic. Out of the total 40,23,179 cases, 8,46,395 are the active while a total of 31,07,223 have recovered from the virus so far. A total of 1,089 deaths yesterday took the toll to 69,561. Earlier on Saturday, India had recorded the highest spike of 86,432 cases.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,63,069 cases and 25,969 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,76,506 cases and 4,276 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.

Earlier on Saturday, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria had asserted that the daily cases will continue to rise for some more months since India is witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 in some of the regions.

“We can’t say that the pandemic will not spillover to 2021 but what we can say is that the curve will be flatter instead of rising very steeply. We should be able to say the pandemic is ending early next year,” Dr Guleria said.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 26.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 867,000. The total number of cases stood at 26,208,690 and the fatalities rose to 867,219.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,149,265 and 186,785 respectively.