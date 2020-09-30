New Delhi: With a single-day spike of 80,472 cases, India’s coronavirus tally on Wednesday crossed the 62-lakh mark, including 1,179 deaths reported in the 24 hours. At world number two position, the total tally stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases and 97,497 deaths, the union health ministry bulletin stated. Also Read - 'Will You Shut Up Man?': Donald Trump, Joe Biden Fire Potshots as Presidential Debates Begin For US Election 2020

It must, however, be noted that at least 51,87,826 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated of the viral infection, taking the country's recovery rate to over 83 per cent.

Here are the latest developments:

1. Despite having the highest recovery rate in the world, a recent serosurvey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found that over 7.1 per cent of the total population is exposed to COVID-19.

2. India’s COVID recoveries crossed the 51-lakh mark, including more than 10 lakh people regaining health in the past 11 days.

3. Last evening, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for COVID-19 last evening during a routine test. He is “asymptomatic and in good health” and currently under home quarantine.

4. The Centre is expected to release the guidelines for ‘Unlock 5’ soon as the current phase of COVID-19 relaxations ends today.

4. Maharashtra, still the worst-hit state, is likely to reopen dine-in restaurants from the first week of October after being shut for 6 months. As per reports, the restaurants are likely to be allowed to start with 50 per cent capacity in the beginning.

6. Tamil Nadu extended the ongoing coronavirus lockdown till October 31, while announcing more relaxations. Yesterday, the Koyambedu wholesale market, which had become a COVID hotspot in May, reopened.

7. While cinema halls across the country are sitting tight with hopes of reopening business, West Bengal government has already announced resumption movie theatres from October 1 with alternate seating and safety protocols in place.

8. Meanwhile, the tourism sector is likely to witness relief as many states including Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Ladakh have decided to open their tourist spots for visitors from next month.

9. On the coronavirus vaccine front, the Serum Institute of India said it will make up to 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for poorer countries, including India, till next year.

10. At the same time, the global death count from the viral infection crossed 1 million on Tuesday. India is at the second position, only 12 lakh short of the US’s COVID count.