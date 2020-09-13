New Delhi: With over 94,000 new infections in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 47 lakh-mark, while the death toll climbed to 78,586 after 1,114 people succumbed to the disease in a day. Out of the total 47,54,357 cases, 9,73,175 are active, 37,02,596 have recovered so far. Also Read - New Image of Coronavirus Released as Seen up Close Inside Human Lungs | SEE PIC

Meanwhile, the health ministry said that country’s COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise – from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. “A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the Active Cases (under 1/4 total cases)”, it claimed.

It asserted,”Focussed, collaborative, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care have in tandem led to these encouraging outcomes.”

Here are the top developments:

Union Health Ministry today issued ‘post COVID-19 management protocol’, encouraging use of Chyawanaprash, Yoga Asanas, daily gargling and walks among others for those who have recovred from the novel coronavirus. Besides, the ministry also urges to take AYUSH medicines only when prescribed by a registered doctor.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been re-admitted to All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday night. Reports claimed that Shah has been experiencing breathing issues, following which he was taken to the hospital at around 11 PM.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 10,15,681 cases including 28,726 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.

A total of 5,62,60,928 samples tested up to 12th September. Of these, 10,71,702 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

The recovery rate was at a whooping high of 77.77 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.66 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

India remains the second worst hit nation with the Covid-19 pandemic while the US lead the board with 64,83,064 total cases.