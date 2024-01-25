With Power Of Your Vote, You Have To Defeat ‘Parivarwadi’ Parties: PM Modi Tells New Voters on National Voters’ Day

National Voters' Day: PM Modi said being among first-time voters on this day fills him with energy and added that these new voters have now become the most important part of the democratic process.

National Voters’ Day: PM Modi said when there is a majority government in the country, then there is clarity in policies and decisions.

National Voters’ Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the first time voters and said with the power of their vote, they have to defeat ‘parivarwadi’ parties. He said that being among first-time voters on this day fills him with energy and added that these new voters have now become the most important part of the democratic process.

“With the power of your vote, you have to defeat ‘parivarwadi’ parties,” he said. During ‘NaMo Nav Matadata Sammelan’ for first-time voters, PM Modi said, “Today, people talk about credibility, not corruption; success stories, not scams. Earlier India was on the list of fragile five economies. But today, Bharat is the fifth largest economy in the world. In the coming years, India will become the top three economies in the world.”

#WATCH | PM Modi addresses the first-time voters on National Voters' Day "On this day, to be among first-time voters fills me with energy. You have now become the most important part of the democratic process…In the next 25 years, you have to determine both the future of… pic.twitter.com/MXbHvbs4ye — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

He said when there is a majority government in the country, then there is clarity in policies and decisions. “When I meet major world leaders, it is not I alone who meets them but 140 crore Indians are with me. Today, the Indian passport is seen with pride across the world,” he said.

