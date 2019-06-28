New Delhi: A day after senior Congress leader and lawyer Vivek Tankha quit as the chairperson of All India Congress Committee (AICC) legal human rights and RTI department, sources suggest more top resignations could fly soon.

Congress party’s political fortunes have been on a dwindling ride since the 2019 Lok Sabha election results. Soon after May 23 threw a landslide mandate for the BJP, Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered to resign from the party post- a debate that is yet to settle in the party ranks.

With Tankha’s resignation, the future of the Grand Old Party seems to be bleak. On Friday, Vivek Tankha tweeted, “We all should submit our resignations fr party positions & give Rahul ji a free hand to choose his team. I welcome Mr Kamalnath’s statement to that effect. I unequivocally submit my resignation as AICC Dept chairman Law,RTI & HR. Party cannot afford a stalemate for too long.”

Rahul ji please make drastic changes to revive the party as a fighting force. U have the commitment & determination. Just cobble a good , acceptable & influential nation wide team. I am with you u in all situations.@RahulGandhi @OfficeOfKNath — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) June 27, 2019

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had once again refused to reconsider his decision to resign as the Congress president even as Lok Sabha party MPs pleaded him to stay.

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had chaired the Congress parliamentary, where the lawmakers said that the party needed Rahul’s leadership and that there was no one else who could lead Congress. However, it is learnt that Rahul was adamant to step aside and make way for new party chief.

According to an ANI report, senior party leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari spoke to Rahul Gandhi then and tried to explain to him that the responsibility of Congress’ drubbing in the recently held 2019 General election was not of his alone.

Meanwhile, hundreds of youth Congress leaders and workers are expected to gather and rally in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Reports suggest that the youth leaders may go on an indefinite strike till Rahul resumes work as the legitimate Congress president.

On Thursday, Rahul had strictly said, “I have resigned after taking full responsibility and ensuring accountability for the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. I cannot ask others to resign too. It is up to them if they want to take responsibility,” he told leaders.