New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has now taken a decision to “inculcate leadership qualities” and launch young leaders as most of the senior members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are either retiring or have already from active politics.

A senior functionary of RSS in Lucknow said, “After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, there seems to be a dearth of second rung leadership in the BJP. There is a need to develop leadership that will carry forward the work initiated by these two leaders.”

He said that although Rajnath Singh is a senior leader in line, he will turn 70 by the 2024 general elections. “We have to identify and inculcate leadership qualities in the younger lot,” the functionary added. The functionary further said that identifying young talent that could be groomed for greater responsibilities was a continuous process in the organization and has never stopped.

“It is not a sudden decision but the RSS leadership always has a vision for the future and thinks ahead. We keep finding young people with leadership skills,” the functionary added.

The RSS will hold camps in Uttar Pradesh, later this month, to discuss ways to groom young leaders. The first camp will be held in Jhansi tentatively on June 29, followed by a camp in Lucknow. The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be attending the function.

Earlier this month, the RSS chief had underlined the need for checking misuse of power at a four-day camp that he addressed in Kanpur.

“Those getting elected in a democratic set-up have immense power, but this does not mean that it should be misused. If the government falters at any point in time, the Sangh will give it advice and suggestions with a positive point of view,” he had said.

The RSS chief had also discussed the topics of nationalism, social equality, and service in his interaction with over 600 volunteers. He also focused on the qualitative development of the Sangh volunteers and apprised them of his views on dedication towards society.

The RSS leadership is expected to come to Lucknow for a separate camp at the end of this month. In Lucknow, the RSS leaders will pay homage to senior journalist Rajnath Singh Surya, who passed away earlier this month. Surya was also a senior RSS functionary.

Officially, however, the RSS office-bearers said that they had yet to receive any programme of Bhagwat and said that such camps were a ‘routine affair’.

With IANS inputs