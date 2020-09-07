New Delhi: With fresh 90,802 new cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 42 lakh-mark on Monday. Of the total 42,04,614 cases, 8,82,542 are active, while 31,80,865 have been cured and discharged so far. The death toll reached 71,642 after 1,016 deaths lost the battle against the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.  Also Read - IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Assistant Physiotherapist Isolated After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

On the positive side, 73,642 patients were recovered in a day and they were discharged from either home/facility isolation or hospitals in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has further risen upwards to 77.32 per cent, against 77.23 per cent a day ago when 77,072 patients recovered. Also Read - 'Touch-free' Security Checks, Penalties For Not Wearing Masks: Metros Across India Resume Services With Strict COVID Restrictions

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 907,212 cases including 26,604 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next. Also Read - Karnataka COVID News: What Led to Rise in Cases? Health Officials Credit Lifting of Lockdown & More Tests

Top developments: 

Amid unabated surge in COVID-19 cases, metros across India (except in Mumbai) resumed its services at 7 am with strict safety and social distancing measures in place.

“We are on our way. It’s been 169 days since we’ve seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it’s only necessary. #MetroBackOnTrack,” the DMRC tweeted and posted a video clip of the first train leaving HUDA City Centre.

I travelled from Malviya Nagar to Rajiv Chowk, today. I am happy to see that the passengers are confident about travelling in Delhi Metro. We have made all arrangements to make travel safe for the commuters”, said AK Garg, Director Operations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. 

West Bengal observes complete lockdown, to control the spread ofCOVID-19 infection Complete lockdown will also be observed on September 11 and 12.

Total number of samples tested up to 6th September is 4,95,51,507 including 7,20,362 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research.

Gujarat recorded another spike of coronavirus cases with 1,335 new cases taking its tally to 1,04,341, while the death toll rose to 3,108 as 14 more patients succumbed. In September so far, the state has recorded 7,906 cases, at an average of 1,317 cases daily.