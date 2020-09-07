Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 907,212 cases including 26,604 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next. Also Read - Karnataka COVID News: What Led to Rise in Cases? Health Officials Credit Lifting of Lockdown & More Tests

Top developments:

Amid unabated surge in COVID-19 cases, metros across India (except in Mumbai) resumed its services at 7 am with strict safety and social distancing measures in place.

“We are on our way. It’s been 169 days since we’ve seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it’s only necessary. #MetroBackOnTrack,” the DMRC tweeted and posted a video clip of the first train leaving HUDA City Centre.

“I travelled from Malviya Nagar to Rajiv Chowk, today. I am happy to see that the passengers are confident about travelling in Delhi Metro. We have made all arrangements to make travel safe for the commuters”, said AK Garg, Director Operations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

West Bengal observes complete lockdown, to control the spread ofCOVID-19 infection Complete lockdown will also be observed on September 11 and 12.

Total number of samples tested up to 6th September is 4,95,51,507 including 7,20,362 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research.

Gujarat recorded another spike of coronavirus cases with 1,335 new cases taking its tally to 1,04,341, while the death toll rose to 3,108 as 14 more patients succumbed. In September so far, the state has recorded 7,906 cases, at an average of 1,317 cases daily.