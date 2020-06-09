New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases in the national capital on Monday neared 29,000mark with 1,282 fresh infections in a day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a crucial meeting on Tuesday to assess whether COVID-19 has entered the community transmission phase in the national capital. Also Read - LG Overrules AAP Govt's Order: Sisodia Calls it ‘BJP Conspiracy’, Kejriwal Says it Will Now Create Big Challenge

1) Addressing an online media briefing, Sisodia said if community transmission was taking place in Delhi, the AAP government would have to change its strategy accordingly to deal with the situation. Also Read - Coronavirus: Community Spread in Delhi? Meeting Tomorrow With Experts to Assess Situation, Says Sisodia

2) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is the vice-chairman of the DDMA, has authorised his deputy, Sisodia, to attend this meeting on his behalf as he himself has gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever.

3) “There will be an important meeting of the state disaster management authority on Tuesday. Experts will also attend it. If community transmission is ascertained at the meeting tomorrow, we will have to change our strategy accordingly,” Sisodia said.

4) On Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 28,936, with 1,282 fresh infections in a day, while the death toll climbed to 812. There are 17,125 active cases, while 10,999 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the national capital.

5) As per updates, 62 COVID-19 deaths took place in Delhi from May 30 to June 6, and 27 of these fatalities occurred on June 5.

6) In another significant development, Lt Governor Anil Baijal earlier in the day overruled the AAP government’s order to reserve Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites.

7) Criticising the move, Kejriwal said Baijal’s order overruling AAP government’s decision to reserve state-run and private hospitals for Delhiites has created a major problem and challenge for the residents of the city. He also said the Delhi government will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside the national capital.

8) On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced the hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis.

9) On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP was playing dirty politics in Delhi and spreading disaster in the name of disaster management.

10) “Yesterday, we decided that the Delhi government and private hospitals will be reserved only for people of Delhi for COVID-19 treatment. This was very necessary in view of the COVID disaster and it was a well-thought decision so that if cases rise, people in Delhi can get treated,” Sisodia told reporters.