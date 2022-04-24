New Delhi: With an aim to restore peace in Jahangirpuri, where communal violence broke out during the Hanuman Jayanti procession, members of the Hindu and Muslim communities took out a Tiranga Yatra (flag march) on Sunday in the region. The area is still under heavy security cover; however, permission to take out the proposed Yatra at 6 pm was earlier granted by the Delhi Police.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Court Sends Prime Accused To 8-Day Police Custody, 4 Others To 14-Day Judicial Custody

"A total of 50 people—25 Hindus and 25 Muslims—are allowed to take part in the Yatra," reports suggest. The Yatra began from Kusal Chowk and then moved towards Block B, BC market, mosque, temple, G block, Kusal Chowk, Bhumi Ghat and culminate at Azad Chowk.

On Saturday evening, representatives of the local peace committee, known as Aman Committee, met and hugged each other on cameras, spreading the message of brotherhood between both the communities.

Aman Committees were set up in the 1980s to ensure that religious celebrations in the national capital take place without one community hurting another’s sentiments. The committee consists of police officers, members of political parties and prominent residents from various communities.

Localities from Jahangirpuri on Friday appealed for peace and harmony in the region even as the people from two communities hugged each other and resolved to ensure that such incidents should are not repeated.

Locals present during a press conference in Kushal Chowk said they will take out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the area to represent brotherhood on Sunday. A representative from the Muslim community, Tabrez Khan, said, “We want to live in harmony. We will ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request the police to reduce force and barricading.”

Hanuman Jayanti Communal Violence:

On April 16, severe communal clashes erupted in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which nine people, including eight policemen, were injured. According to the reports, the police has arrested 25 people so far and apprehended two juveniles, while one of the arrested person’s relatives was boked for injuring a police inspector by pelting stones at him.