New Delhi: As the country is all set to enter the lockdown 5.0 from June 1, various state governments on Sunday came up with ‘Unlock 1’ guidelines including allowing inter-state travel while extending the lockdown till June 30 with relaxations. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: CM Thackeray 'Thanks' Railways Minister, Allows Doorsetep Delivery of Newspapers

The development comes a day after the Union Home Ministry eased the 68-day shutdown curbs significantly with a focus on restarting economic activities. Also Read - Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: CM Rawat, Cabinet Members Under Home Quarantine After Minister Tests Positive

As the country on Sunday climbed to the seventh position in the global COVID-19 tally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio programme cautioned people against showing any laxity in the fight against COVID-19.

PM Modi asked people to be extra alert and careful and acknowledged that the poor and labourers have been worst affected by the coronavirus crisis. “Becoming careless or lackadaisical cannot be an option,” PM Modi said.

The statement from PM Modi comes at a time when the Centre’s three-phase unlock plan, which will restrict curbs to containment zones, kicks in from Monday after the end of the fourth phase of the national lockdown.

Indian planned the lockdown relaxations even as the country registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 1,82,143 while the death toll rose by 193 to reach 5,164.

On the other hand, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha also recorded the biggest spurt in cases in a single day so far.

Issuing guidelines, the Home Ministry on Saturday said the ‘Unlock-1’ will come in force from June 8 under which the lockdown norms will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, while strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country’s worst-hit areas.

The Maharashtra government announced the extension of the lockdown in the entire state till June 30, and called the new phase of reopening as “Mission Begin Again”. It allowed many relaxations and phase-wise resumption of activities.

The Tamil Nadu government extended lockdown till June 30 and said curbs will remain for inter-state bus transport and Metro and suburban train services. With 22,333 cases, the state is in the second position in the national tally.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the extension of the lockdown in the containment zones till June 30 but said there would not be any restrictions on inter-state travel.

Mizoram also extended the lockdown till June 30 while it will be in force till June 8 in Jammu and Kashmir. On Saturday, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal said they are extending the lockdown for varying periods up to June 30.

States like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka also lifted restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods.

Significantly, the UP government allowed inter-state travel but restrictions on movement of people into Ghaziabad and Noida from adjacent Delhi will continue.

In Haryana, an official said the state will follow Centre’s guidelines and will not restrict interstate movement of people or goods.

The Rajasthan government allowed government and private sector organisations to function with full strength of their employees and said there would be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.

The Gujarat government has decided to allow shops and businesses located outside the COVID-19 containment zones to operate without any restrictions.

In another development, Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, his wife Amrita Rawat and 21 others, including members of his family and staff, have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand.