New Delhi: Even though the West Bengal state government updates its tally and added the co-morbidity figures to the death toll, it continued to dismiss the allegation that at present West Bengal has the highest death rate. The inter-ministerial central team has assessed that the mortality rate in West Bengal is the highest in the country at 12.8 per cent. The national average for mortality is 3.2 per cent. Also Read - 'Let’s Not Make it a Circus' - Chetan Sharma Against Shane Warne's 'Weighted Ball' Proposal

1. According to the Centre, the total tally of West Bengal is 133 Also Read - Coronavirus: 'US Has Flattened The Curve, Time to Reopen,' Claims President Donald Trump

2. But according to the state government, the number of COVID-19 victims is 61 Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Migrants head Back Home As India Fights Highest-Ever Spike in COVID-19 Cases

3. However, for the first time, the West Bengal state government has provided its figure of comorbidity death. The Centre added both the figures and deduced to 133.

4. West Bengal government said 61 is Corona death toll, while 72 other are deaths linked to COVID-19.

5. Meanwhile, BJP has been claiming that the numbers are still not clear as even the number of total cases is being fudged.

The curious case of vanishing Covid cases in West Bengal.

Murshidabad district with a large migrant labour and Markaz returnee population surprisingly reported only 2 ‘Total Cases’ on 04/05, which dropped to 1 on 05/05!

One can understand Active Cases reducing but Total Cases? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R4TFEzqNzZ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 5, 2020

Co-morbidity is deaths with the virus but not of the virus. The state government is still maintaining this status.

West Bengal reported its first positive case of coronavirus on March 27. An 18-year-old man, who returned from England, tested positive for novel coronavirus, making it the first confirmed case in West Bengal. Now, the number stands at 1,259.