New Delhi: A strong critic of the Central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday yet again launched a scathing attack on the BJP government and said that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in her state. She also asked the Central government to withdraw the CAA in the interest of the people of the country.

Alleging that the BJP-led Central government has failed in fulfilling its promise of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, Mamata accused Home Minister Amit Shah of acting more like a BJP leader than Home Minister.

“You (Amit Shah) are Home Minister of the country, not only a BJP leader. Please maintain peace in the country. You have not adhered to ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ but ‘sabke saath sarvanash’ (devastation for all). Withdraw CAA and NRC or else I will see how you will implement it here,” she said while addressing a gathering in Kolkata.

During the event, Mamata urged the Union Home Minister to ensure that the country does not burn over amended citizenship law. “Amit Shah’s job is to douse the fire, not incite it,” she stated.

She also alleged that the BJP wants to turn the entire country into a detention centre but she said she will not let that happen.

The statement from the chief minister comes after she on Tuesday stated that the ruling Trinamool Congress’ slogan is ‘No CAB, no NRC in Bengal’. On Tuesday, she had also alleged that the CAA was brought in the parliament without proper consultations with any political party.

Earlier in the day, taking to Twitter on the occasion of Minority Rights Day, Mamata highlighted that unity and diversity as the strength of the Indian nation and said all are equal and united.

“Today is #MinorityRightsDay. We are all equal and united. Unity in diversity is our strength,” Banerjee posted on her twitter handle.

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.