New Delhi: Just within two days of opening, a study centre named after Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, was shut down following an intervention by the district administration. The “Gyanshaala” or study centre which was opened by the Hindu Mahasabha at its office in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior had sparked a controversy as as it was named after Godse. Opposition Congress also demanded strict action regarding the opening of a library named after a assassin. Also Read - Hindu Mahasabha to Launch YouTube Channel on Nathuram Godse to Tell Youth About 'Good Work' Done by Him

Additional District Magistrate Kishore Kanyal said that after learning about the study centre, preventive orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were imposed in Daulatganj area. Such orders are issued to prevent anything that may lead to breach of peace. Also Read - Burj Khalifa in Dubai Displays Mahatma Gandhi's Images on His 151st Birth Anniversary

“We discussed the issue with Mahasabha office-bearers and told them they should not do anything that can disturb the peace. They promised not to break the law and said they would close the centre,” said Kanyal. Also Read - Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Google Launches Online Exhibition Of Postcards Inspired By Mahatma Gandhi

Mahasabha’s national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj said the study centre will be closed but the organization will continue to organize inspirational programs about patriots. The objective of setting up a Gyanshaala was fulfilled as people became “aware”, he added.

Earlier on the day of opening, Bharadwaj had said the Nathuram Godse Gyanshaala will educate the young generation about various aspects of Partition as well as the lives of national leaders like Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap.

It will also spread awareness about historical personalities like Maharana Pratap, a functionary said. He also alleged that the Congress was behind the Partition of India in 1947.

(With PTI inputs)