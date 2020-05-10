New Delhi: Nepal has objected to India inaugurating a new road to the Lipulekh pass along the border with China in Uttarakhand. In a statement, Nepal said that the “unilateral act” was against the understanding reached between the two countries on resolving the border issues. Also Read - Three Years After Doklam, Indian And Chinese Troops Clash in North Sikkim

Rejecting the objections raised by Nepal, India on Saturday got back saying that the road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand lies completely within its territory.

"The recently inaugurated road section in Pithoragarh district in the state of Uttarakhand lies completely within the territory of India. The road follows the pre-existing route used by the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

“Under the present project, the same road has been made pliable for the ease and convenience of pilgrims, locals and traders. India and Nepal have established mechanism to deal with all boundary matters,” Srivastava added.

Notably, the 80-km-long strategically crucial road at a height of 17,000 feet along the border with China in Uttarakhand was thrown open by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

He said the boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is going on and India is committed to resolve outstanding issues with the neighbouring country through diplomatic dialogue and in the spirit of close and friendly ties.

Lipulekh pass is a far western point near Kalapani, a disputed border area between Nepal and India. Both India and Nepal claim Kalapani as an integral part of their territory.

The new road is expected to help pilgrims visiting Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet as it is around 90 km from the Lipulekh pass. The road originates at Ghatiabagarh and ends at Lipulekh Pass, the gateway to Kailash-Mansarovar.

