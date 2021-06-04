Mumbai: Amid reports of vaccine shortage in India, Wockhardt, the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology major headquartered in Mumbai is expected to make an announcement on a major production deal related to undisclosed Covid-19 drugs and vaccines. If reports are to be believed, the drugmaker is in ‘advanced stages of discussions for the deal, the announcement of which is expected in the next two-three weeks. Also Read - US Eager to Involve Indian Investigators in Clinical Trials on COVID-19: Dr Fauci

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Habil Khorakiwala, the Chairman of Wockhardt, asserted that the pharma major will be able to manufacture 500 million doses a year. On being asked about the availability and price of the vaccine in India, Khorakiwala said that their company will supply the vaccine to principal innovator and they will introduce the vaccine to India.

Meanwhile, as the demand for COVID-19 vaccines rises globally, India yesterday said it would not be right to talk about the supply of jabs to other countries at the moment as it is currently ramping up domestic production for its own inoculation programme.

Elaborating the steps taken by the government to augment vaccine supply for domestic use, Spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said India remains engaged with US vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna as part of this effort.

“I just responded to a series of questions on what steps the government has taken to ensure adequate supply of vaccines from abroad. I think you will appreciate that against this background, it would not be right to talk about supply of vaccines abroad just now as we have repeatedly conveyed,” he said.

“We are currently purposing domestic vaccine production for our own vaccination programme,” Bagchi.

After it started its own inoculation programme in January, India supplied vaccine to other countries. In response to a question in Lok Sabha on March 23, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said India has supplied 600 million doses to 76 countries under the ”Vaccine-Maitri” initiative. Of the 600 million doses, around 341 million doses were supplied on commercial basis, while around 177 doses were supplied to GAVI”s COVAX. The remaining 81 million were supplied as grant.

However, it came to a halt after the deadly second wave of the coronavirus hit the country, killing thousands. The government also received flak for exporting jabs. However, the vaccine export ban by India has led to a shortage in other countries.