Wolf SUPERMOON 2026: Check which cities in India will see it first

A “Wolf Supermoon” will be visible in the night sky on Tuesday, January 3. It will appear slightly larger and brighter than the usual Moon.

Wolf SUPERMOON 2026: In a major celestial development, a bright ‘Wolf Supermoon’ is going to light up the sky on the night of December 3. What makes this moon special is that it appears a little larger and brighter than a typical full Moon because it rises opposite the Sun in the constellation Gemini. Interestingly, it will be the first full Moon of the year. As per astronomers, there are only three supermoons this year, which also includes the ‘Wolf Supermoon’.

When Does A Supermoon Occur In The Sky?

The supermoon occurs in the night sky when the process of full Moon happens near perigee, a phase where it orbits closest to Earth. As Moon’s orbit is an ellipse, changing its size and brightness in the sky.

It is to be noted that the Moon, on Tuesday, is expected to be around 362,000 km away from Earth due to which it will appear 6-14 percent larger and 13-30 percent brighter than normal days.

Why Does Wolf Moon Look So Bright and What’s Its Relation to January?

The Wolf Moon will be brighter and shinier in the night sky because it is full, near perigee and occurs when Earth is close to the Sun. This phenomenon increases the sunlight falling on the surface of the moon, making it shinier normal days. These three combinations make the Wolf Supermoon one of the brightest full Moons of this year.

It is to be noted that January’s full Moon is called the Wolf Moon. The name derived from Northern Hemisphere folklore that connects midwinter nights with the howling of wolves.

When To Watch The Wolf Moon?

As per astronomers, the Moon will be full around 10.02- 10.04 GMT on Tuesday night. However, the Moon will look full for a few nights. The best view will come at moonrise on January 2 and 3, this is the time when it hands low over the eastern horizon. Stargazers can also spot Jupiter near the moon.

Will The Wolf Moon Visible In India?

Yes, the Wolf Moon will be visible across India. It will be visible shortly after sunset (5.45 pm to 6.00 pm IST). This is the time when the Moon will orbit closest to the Earth.

