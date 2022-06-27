Roorkee: A woman and her six-year-old daughter were allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Roorkee town of Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district, by a man and his friends after giving her a lift in his car. The woman was on her way home from Piran Kaliyar, a Muslim religious site, during the night with her six-year-old daughter when she was offered the lift by a man, police said on Sunday.Also Read - Extremely Rare Carnivorous Plant Species Found For The First Time In Uttarakhand

Some friends of the man, identified as Sonu, were already in the car, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pramendra Doval. In her complaint, the victim said that Sonu and his accomplices allegedly raped her and her daughter in the moving car and dumped them near a canal.

The woman somehow managed to reach a police station in the middle of the night and narrated the incident to the police.

According to police, said while the woman could not tell exactly how many men were there in the car, she said the person driving it was named Sonu. The two were admitted to the Roorkee Civil Hospital, and their medical examination confirmed rape.

Police have registered a case and started looking for the accused, but have not been able to trace them yet.