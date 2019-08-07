New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a young woman has alleged that she was molested on board the Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express by the ticket examiner and pantry staff.

A friend of the woman took to Twitter to report the matter to Railways and accused the TTE and some pantry staffers of drugging her friend with an ice cream laced with sedatives.

“Pantry staff and TT jointly tried to molest her in train, gave her intoxicated icecream. Will any action be taken by railway on erring staff without FIR or he will walk free and will terrorise another passenger. Sad!” she tweeted.

Tagging several railway officials, the girl tweeted, “The concerned victim is a student and fears she cannot live a normal life if entangled in legal hassle.”

The victim, who is a college student, held herself from filing the complaint first fearing harassment by officials. Her friend who narrated her ordeal on Twitter though has confirmed that the victim has filed a complaint with the police.

Reacting to the tweet, the IRCTC East Zone said, “We’re sorry for discomfort, the matter is taking necessary attention and under process. The concerned AO RNC has been directed to inquire the same and necessary action will be taken accordingly.”

The Divisional Railway has in the meantime ordered a departmental enquiry into the matter and has assured strict action against the guilty.