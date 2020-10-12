Buxar: In a shocking incident in Bihar, a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and thrown into the river along with her five-year-old son in the Ojha Baraon village of Buxar. The child drowned in the river while the woman was rushed to a hospital in the district where she is undergoing treatment. Also Read - Kolkata, The Safest Indian City For Women, Says NCRB Report; Ladies Must Plan a Visit

The incident happened the woman along with her son was surrounded by a few men when they were on their way to the bank. The miscreants abducted them and gang-raped the woman after which the accused tied with her along with her minor son and threw them into a river.

The victim said that locals rushed to her rescue after she raised an alarm but it was too late and her child had died by then.

One person has been arrested in connection with the case and raids are on to nab other culprits.

“The woman’s medical examination is being done. An FIR has been registered, while one accused arrested. The body of the child has been sent for post-mortem. We are ascertaining facts related to the case,” Dumraon DSP K K Singh said.

The incident comes amid growing outrage over crimes against women in the country after a 20-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras died at a hospital in Delhi last month after being gang raped.