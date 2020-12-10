New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 17 men in Mufassil area of Dumka in Jharkhand on Tuesday night. Expressing serious concern over the incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday asked the state police to complete the probe in the case within two months. Also Read - Malvi Malhotra Seeks Justice From NCW, Asks Kangana Ranaut For Help After Being Stabbed For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

According to reports, the woman was raped and her husband held hostage by 17 men when the couple was returning home from a market on Tuesday evening.

The woman told the police the accused were drunk, the reports said.

Dumka gang-rape: National Commission for Women takes suo motu cognizance of the case. NCW Chairperson writes to Jharkhand DGP seeking adherence to guidelines of MHA of completing probe in 2 months in cases of sexual assault. NCW also seeks detailed action taken report in the case https://t.co/nId8igMbvn pic.twitter.com/jvzHS42PzC — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

The National Commission for Women, in a statement, said it is seriously concerned about the reported incident and has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.

“Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Jharkhand seeking adherence to guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs of completing probes in two months in cases of sexual assault,” the NCW said.

The commission said it has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter from the police.

(With inputs from PTI)