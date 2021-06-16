Surat: A 33-year-old woman from Gujarat’s Surat alleged that a police constable raped her multiple times after he caught her without a mask. The woman has alleged that the accused police constable who is posted at the Umarpada police station of Surat abducted her in his car from Palsana after threatening to take action against her. She further claimed that the constable, Naresh Kapadiya, then threatened and raped her multiple times over the next few months. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Vistara Begins Flight Services With Fully Vaccinated Pilots And Crew Members

Reports suggest that the woman in her complaint alleged that during the nationwide lockdown last year, she was going to buy milk in Palsana when the accused kidnapped her in his car. She said that Kapadiya forced her to sit in his car threatening police action since she was not wearing a mask. And, later instead of taking her to the police station, he took her to a different place, removed her clothes, thrashed her clothes, clicked her photos, and raped her. Also Read - International Flights: UAE Now Allows Silver Residency Permit Holders To Fly From India

The woman further added that using those photos, the constable allegedly blackmailed her and also raped her multiple times over the next few months. However, a police official from Bardoli police station said, “It seems the accused cop and the woman had an affair with each other. Following disputes, they lodged complaints against each other.” Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Govt Revises Lockdown Guidelines, Makes E-Pass Mandatory For Travel; Here's Step-by-Step Guide to Apply

Meanwhile, the constable’s wife had accused the complainant woman and her husband of casteism and lodged a complaint against them under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. As per a TOI report, the constable’s wife, Parvati, file a case in Bardoli police station where she alleged that the woman and her husband had come to her residence and abused her. She also added that the couple made caste-specific comments.