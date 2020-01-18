New Delhi: A 40-year-old woman was beaten to death by men who in 2018 were accused of molesting her daughter. The incident took place on January 9 but came to light only when the video of the women being beaten up — shot from the terrace by an unidentified man — surfaced on social media. Apart from the mother, the girl’s aunt too received several beating. The mother succumbed to her injuries later.

A group of five men accused of molesting a young girl, who are currently out on bail, attacked the victim’s mother after she refused to withdraw the case in Kanpur. The mother succumbed to injuries at the hospital. @myogiadityanath where is law and order in the state. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/9FVO7TvCMX — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) January 17, 2020

After the video came online and the attention of the UP police was drawn to the incident, UP Police tagged Kanpur Police and asked for information and action. The Kanpur Nagar Police handle released a statement in this regard.

The case goes back to 2018 when the girl was 13-year-old in 2018 was kidnapped and allegedly raped by a gang of five-six men. Six were booked under section 354 of the IPC and were sent to jail. On January 9, the accused got bail and started threatening the family to withdraw the complaint.

The four accused have been arrested by the police, while two, who are on the run, will be nabbed soon. We will ensure strict action against the culprits,” Kanpur SSP Anant Deo said. The case comes soon after the recent Unnao case in which too the accused attacked the victim and set her on fire soon after he got bail. The Unnao victim had succumbed to her burn injuries in December.