Woman body found under mysterious circumstances near Mumbai-Pune highway, murder suspected

A woman's body was found under mysterious circumstances near the Mumbai-Pune highway in Kharghar.

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Woman body found under mysterious circumstances near Mumbai-Pune highway, murder suspected | Imasge: ANI

Panvel: A shocking incident has surfaced from Maharashtra, where the body of a woman was found under mysterious circumstances near the Mumbai-Pune Highway in Kharghar on Saturday. Police seized the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. News agency ANI shared a video in which police personnel can be seen loading the body into an ambulance while traffic continues to move along the busy highway.

Police informed that the body was discovered in the Kharghar area. A case has been lodged, and an investigation has been launched to determine the identity of the deceased woman.

#WATCH | Panvel, Maharashtra: A woman’s body was found under mysterious circumstances near the Mumbai–Pune highway in Kharghar. A police probe is underway. pic.twitter.com/P2TztlowVK — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2026



Postmortem examination is expected to provide crucial clues regarding the cause of death.

A police probe is underway to unearth the reason.

Further details are awaited.

Navi Mumbai Murder

Navi Mumbai Police recently solved the murder mystery of a 66-year-old woman. Her body was found stuffed inside a sack. The accused dumped the body in the Turbhe area.

Cops nabbed a 38-year-old man, later identified as Mobin Noor Mohammad Qureshi, within 24 hours.

According to police, Qureshi had a massive debt burden, and to clear his debts, he robbed and killed the victim, identified as Azarunnisa Abdul Wahid Khan. He took her jewellery and fled the scene.

Teen Drowns At Mumbai’s Juhu Chowpatty Beach

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy, Sarfaraz Khan, died after drowning at Juhu Chowpatty beach in Mumbai’s western suburbs on Friday evening.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said that the response teams, including BMC’s MFB, Police, and ambulance, were mobilised immediately after the incident was reported.

The minor was rescued by the MFB and lifeguards and was rushed to Cooper Hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

(with ANI inputs)