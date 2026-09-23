Woman ‘chased’, ‘harassed’ by bike-borne men before hitting her scooter near Hauz Khas in Delhi, suffers injuries

According to her complaint, she slid for around 100 to 150 metres on a road covered with stones, gravel and dust. She suffered deep cuts and heavy bleeding in the fall.

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Woman 'chased', 'harassed' by bike-borne men before hitting her scooter near Hauz Khas in Delhi, suffers injuries (PTI/representational)

Delhi Police have registered a case and started an investigation after a 21-year-old woman alleged that two men on a motorcycle followed and harassed her before hitting her scooter near Panchsheel Metro Station in south Delhi. The incident reportedly took place around 1 am on September 12, when the woman was returning home from work.

According to her complaint, the woman, who works at an office in Saket, left her workplace around midnight on September 11 and was travelling home on her scooter. She said that while passing through the Hauz Khas area and nearing Panchsheel Metro Station, two men, who appeared to be in their twenties, allegedly began making remarks on her.

The woman alleged that the men then followed her on their motorcycle. She said she tried to get away by increasing her speed, but the two continued to chase her and came close to her scooter while allegedly making more remarks.

Woman falls after scooter is allegedly hit

The woman told police that the motorcycle riders then allegedly struck her scooter. She lost control and fell onto the road. According to her complaint, she slid for around 100 to 150 metres on a road covered with stones, gravel and dust. She suffered deep cuts and heavy bleeding in the fall.

Police said they received a PCR call about a road accident at around 1 am on September 12. An investigating officer reached the location and was informed that the injured woman had been taken to a hospital.

By the time the officer reached the hospital, the woman had already been discharged at her own request.

Police later contacted her and learnt that she was travelling to another hospital in Noida for treatment. She later left Delhi for her hometown, officials said.

CCTV footage did not capture alleged incident

As part of the investigation, police checked CCTV cameras installed around the area where the incident was reported. However, officials said the available footage did not show the alleged incident. On September 14, the woman’s cousin visited the police station and was shown the CCTV footage. He was reportedly unable to identify either the woman or the two men allegedly involved.

A lawyer claiming to represent the woman submitted a complaint to the police on September 15.

Police later contacted the woman again. She reportedly told them that she would return to Delhi after recovering from her injuries.

An FIR has now been registered and the police are examining the woman’s allegations, checking available evidence and trying to establish exactly what happened that night.

The identities of the two men have not yet been established, and police have not confirmed the woman’s allegations. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)