Woman dies after jumping from society building in Gurugram’s Sohna, family alleges husband’s physical, mental abuse

The incident took place at Tower 8 of MVN Society on the Sohna-Dohla Road. Residents were alerted after Deepa fell from the building.

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Woman dies after jumping from society building in Gurugram's Sohna, family alleges husband's physical, mental abuse (Image: X.com)

A 30-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of a residential society in Gurugram’s Sohna area. The woman, identified as Deepa, was a resident of Shalimar village in Delhi. Her family has accused her husband, Jitendra, also known as Jatin, of repeatedly harassing and physically assaulting her.

According to police, Deepa married Jitendra, a resident of Janakpuri, Delhi, in March 2018. The couple has an eight-year-old child. Deepa’s family claimed that problems started between the couple soon after their marriage. The family said the couple later moved to Gurugram and lived in a flat at MVN Society in Sohna.

Her father alleged that Jitendra had been harassing his daughter for around six months. He also claimed that Jitendra would often drink alcohol at home, invite friends over and make fun of Deepa in front of them.

The family further alleged that Jitendra would frequently return home drunk and assault Deepa. They claimed that repeated domestic violence, quarrels and mental harassment had caused her severe distress.

The incident took place at Tower 8 of MVN Society on the Sohna-Dohla Road. Residents were alerted after Deepa fell from the building.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and took her body into custody. It was later sent to Sohna Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered based on the complaint and the matter is being investigated. “Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and the investigation,” the officer said.

The allegations against Deepa’s husband are part of the ongoing investigation and have not been established in court.

Similar incident

Earlier this month, a 32-year-old woman also jumped from the fourth floor of a PG accommodation in Farrukhnagar after being repeatedly assaulted and harassed by her husband over demands for money, as alleged by her family.

Sushma, who belonged to Rewari, married Mukesh Kumar, a vegetable seller, in 2014, and the couple have an 11-year-old son. In a complaint filed with the police on Thursday, the victim’s brother, Sanjay, stated that Sushma had been subjected to continuous physical and mental harassment since the early days of their marriage. Mukesh repeatedly demanded money from Sushma and threatened to kill her if she failed to get it from her parents.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .