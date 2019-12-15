New Delhi: Barely five days after the wedding, a newlywed woman fled her in-laws’ house with Rs 70,000 cash and ornaments after giving sedatives in the dinner to the entire family. The incident happened in the Chota Para area in the Badaun district on Friday night. When the family woke up, they found the bride missing along with the cash and valuables. The ornaments stolen are worth Rs 3 lakh.

Praveen and Ria got married on December 9. It was an arranged marriage. Police is on the lookout of the middleman, Tinku, who had got the wedding arranged.

Superintendent of Police (City) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said that according to the complaint lodged by the family, Ria belonged to Azamgarh.

Tinku had accompanied the bride to her new home after marriage and he is also missing with the bride.

“We had spent Rs four lakh in the marriage of Praveen. The marriage was solemnised in Azamgarh and Tinku, the middleman, had taken the money just before the marriage, claiming that the bride’s family will prepare jewellery with it for their daughter as they are very poor,” Praveen’s father said.

Praveen, meanwhile, said: “I never thought that my wife would cheat me like this. My entire family is embarrassed in the village and we have suffered financially as well. I want her arrested.”

