New Delhi: A seven-month-old female premature foetus was retrieved from a toilet in a private hospital near Kovilpalayam in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, the Coimbatore police said on Friday. The police are still in search of the woman who aborted the foetus and fled the scene.

According to reports, a 36-year-old woman, accompanied by her son, had visited the hospital on Wednesday to get treated for stomach pain. Minutes before her treatment, the woman visited the restroom, spent considerable time inside and immediately after rushed out of the hospital with her son. Later, when the sanitary workers went to clean the toilet, they discovered a foetus and alerted the hospital management. The authorities then called the Kovilpalayam police to register the incident.

If reports are to be believed, the woman had conceived through an extramarital affair and had taken pills to abort it. The police said that suspicion grew after the woman, who had requested a detailed checkup, went away from the restroom with basic treatment.

A case has been registered against her under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Section 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body) of the IPC. Further investigation is underway.