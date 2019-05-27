New Delhi: A married woman, who was reportedly missing for over a month registered a complaint on Saturday against six men for allegedly abducting and raping her. The woman was allegedly abducted and raped by six men in Rajasthan identified as Vikas Kumar, Rajuram, Deshraj, Balveer, Motaram and Vidhyadhar, police said on Sunday.

A police officer stated that the woman’s tea was spiked. She was taken away on a motorcycle and was allegedly gang-raped at multiple locations. News agency ANI quoted a police officer as saying, “A case has been filed in this regard against 8 accused, 2 of them unnamed. 3 named accused arrested.” The incident reportedly took place on March 3 in Kukrod, Rajasthan.

Nagaur: A woman was allegedly gang-raped on March 3 in Kukrod. Police say, “her tea was spiked & then she was taken away on a motorcycle & was allegedly gang-raped, at multiple locations. Case filed against 8 accused, 2 of them unnamed. 3 named accused arrested.” #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/itM5LlILqD — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2019

The complaint was filed at Ladnu police station in Nagaur district where the victim claimed that she was kidnapped by her harassers. She added that the men took her to different places in Sikar and Churu districts where she was raped.

Following the woman’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against the six men, Circle Officer, Deedwana, Ganesharam Jat said.

Police arrested Rajuram, Deshraj and Vikas Meena on Sunday, he said, adding that efforts are on to nab the other accused.

(With agency inputs)