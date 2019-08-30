Mumbai: A 19-year-old girl who was gang-raped by four of her friends in July, has died at a government hospital. The victim died due to multiple internal injuries.

The alleged rape came to light on July 24 when the woman complained of pain in private parts, following which she was admitted to a private hospital in Aurangabad. The doctors suspected that she had been raped and informed the police and she was shifted to the government-run hospital.

As per the complaint filed at Begumpura Police Station in Aurangabad, on July 7, the girl came to Mumbai when four of her friends decided to celebrate her birthday. After cutting the cake, the four allegedly raped her.

She later returned to Aurangabad but did not tell her parents about the incident until she was hospitalised, the police said. The case was transferred to Chunabhatti police station in Mumbai.

Taking a strong note of the incident, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has ordered the Chunabhatti Police Station to submit its detailed investigation report by Saturday, register a rape-cum-murder case and extend financial assistance to the victim’s family as per laws.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will take out a procession from Chembur to Chunabhatti Police Station on Friday afternoon, to protest against the incident and the growing atrocities on women.

(With agency inputs)