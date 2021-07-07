Jaipur: In another incident of negligence, a woman in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan was allegedly given two doses of Covid vaccine in a gap of just 40 seconds. As per a report by News 18, the incident took place on July 3 at a vaccination camp in Bakara village.Also Read - Over 1.66 Crore Unutilised Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Available with States, Private Hospitals, Says Centre

The woman who was vaccinated twice alleged that the health officials were busy on their phones when she was administered two doses back-to-back. The woman, however, has not shown any adverse side effects of the vaccine as yet, but her husband said the health department will be responsible if anything happens to his wife.

During the vaccination camp in Bakara on July 3, Surendra Kumar brought his wife Maya Devi to get inoculated. And then when the woman entered the vaccination booth, she found that both the health officials inside the chamber were busy talking on their phones. The woman has alleged that after receiving the first dose from one of the two vaccinators in the room, she was injected with another vaccine shot despite her objection. She noted that both the health workers were busy on their phones throughout the vaccine process.

The woman was asked by the health officials to take a rest at the camp for an hour, and they told her to not worry about the incident. However, the woman’s husband was not happy with the callous attitude of the health workers and said he will hold the health department responsible if his wife faces any adverse side effects.

This is not the first incident where unprofessional behaviour by the medical staff have been reported. Recently, a 63-year-old man was allegedly inoculated with two doses of vaccine in Kerala in a span of a few minutes in Alappuzha. The man alleged that he faced medical issues after receiving two doses of Covid vaccine on the same day.