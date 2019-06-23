New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a woman journalist was shot at inside her car near Vasundhara Enclave area of national capital at around 12:30 am on Sunday.

The victim identified as Mitali Chandola, was driving her Hyundai i20 car when a group of masked men in a Maruti Swift overtook her and fired two shots at the journalist.

The attackers also threw eggs on her car’s windshield before accelerating away. She has been admitted to Dharamshila Hospital in east Delhi. Her Condition is said to be stable.

“Two masked assailants first threw eggs at the front glass of my car and when I did not stop, they fired two shots at me,” the complainant Mitali Chandola, who works with a media channel in Noida, said.

Delhi:A woman was fired upon by unidentified assailants while driving at around 12:30 am today,near Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital.DCP (East) says,'She has received bullet injuries in arm&is out of danger.Prima facie it appears to be case of family dispute;Probe on pic.twitter.com/pwvma8w0vz — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

“She has received bullet injuries in her arm. She is out of danger. Prima facie it appears to be case of family dispute,” senior police officer Jasmeet Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, an attempt to murder case has been registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station.

Speaking to reporters, Joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Alok Kumar, stated,”The woman has told the police about the differences she is having with her husband. Personal enmity is being suspected.”

Earlier in 2008, a 26-year-old journalist named Soumya Viswanathan was shot dead in Vasant Kunj area of New Delhi while she was driving around 3:30 am.