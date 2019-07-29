A kanwariya was killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar allegedly after she fell off a tractor-trolley while dancing to songs playing in the vehicle, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the Haridwar-Delhi national highway near Chapar village on Sunday evening, they said.

Satwati, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was returning to her home from Haridwar after collecting water from the river Ganga. She lost her balance while dancing and fell off the tractor-trolley she was travelling in, police said.

In another incident, a 24-year-old kawariya, Jony, was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit his bike near Tikola village in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday.

Police said a case was registered in connection with the incident.

Kanwariyas are devotees of Lord Shiva. They visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of the Ganga during the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan. This year, the kanwar yatra began on July 17.