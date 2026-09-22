Woman kills 70-year-old lover, pores kerosene, dumps body in well to destroy evidence; How police cracked Solapur murder case

Investigators said the two had frequent disagreements. Police also claimed that Khandekar had an alcohol addiction, which they said was a source of conflict between the two.

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Woman kills 70-year-old lover, pores kerosene, dumps body in well to destroy evidence; How police cracked Solapur murder case (Image: PTI)

A 68-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 70-year-old lover following a quarrel in Maharashtra’s Solapur district. The woman, identified as Mangal Shrimant Honmane, allegedly killed Ambadas Santram Khandekar and later tried to destroy evidence by partially burning his body before dumping it into a farm well in Pandharpur tehsil.

The crime came to light nearly a month later after DNA testing helped police identify the badly decomposed body. According to police, Khandekar, a resident of Shankargaon, went missing on July 27 after visiting his daughter, Maina Pandhare. His family later approached Pandharpur taluka police and filed a missing person report.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, while looking into his movements, police learned that Khandekar regularly visited Honmane’s house. Family members and local residents also told police that the two had allegedly been in a relationship for more than 10 years.

Partially burnt body found in well

On August 2, villagers noticed what appeared to be a body floating in a well located in an agricultural field in Shankargaon. The body was badly decomposed and partially burnt, making it difficult for police to establish the identity immediately. Examination later confirmed that the body belonged to Khandekar.

Call records led police to woman

After identifying the deceased, police began reconstructing his movements before he disappeared. Investigators examined his phone records and found that Khandekar had been in regular contact with Honmane.

Police then questioned the woman about her connection with Khandekar and his final movements.

Police Sub-Inspector Bharat Bhosale said the two had allegedly been in a relationship for more than a decade and spoke to each other frequently.

“After analysis of call records, we questioned the accused, who later confessed to her involvement in the crime,” Bhosale said.

According to police, Honmane allegedly attacked Khandekar with a sharp weapon during an argument on July 27.

Investigators said the two had frequent disagreements. Police also claimed that Khandekar had an alcohol addiction, which they said was a source of conflict between the two.

After the alleged killing, Honmane reportedly poured kerosene on the body and set it on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

She then allegedly took the partially burnt body and dumped it into the agricultural well, police said.

Honmane was arrested last week and produced before a court. The court sent her to police custody for three days.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder and the events that followed.