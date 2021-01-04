New Delhi: A 36-year-old woman killed her husband and then attempted suicide in Delhi’s Chhatarpur area on Sunday. The woman had also allegedly posted the murder information on Facebook after which the police were informed, reported NDTV. Also Read - New Year's Eve: Over 1,300 Challans Issued in Delhi Including 26 For Drunken Driving

The Delhi Police confirmed the information on Monday, saying the matter came to light after they broke the apartment door open on getting calls from an alert neighbour and the landlord.

While the neighbour flagged the woman's Facebook post in their call to the police control room, the landlord called seeking assistance as his tenants were not opening the door.

“The door was locked from the inside. Blood was smeared on the floor and walls of the apartment,” a police statement said.

The 37-year-old man was reportedly found lying in a pool of blood and his body had stab wounds. His wife was found unconscious on a bed near his body, the police said, adding that she is currently being treated at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital.

The police have filed a case of murder against the woman – a native of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. They are yet to record her statement.

“The couple worked for an insurance company in different capacities. They did not have a child. Our initial inquiry into the case suggests there were differences between the husband and wife,” a police statement read.

The couple had been living in the Chhatarpur Extension apartment since 2013, the police added.