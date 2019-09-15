New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a woman in Himachal Pradesh took her own life by consuming poison after she could not qualify the examination for constable post in Himachal Pradesh Police.

“Sapna, a resident of village Gharot in Chamba, died apparently due to consumption of poison. She had appeared in the police constable written examination recently and did not qualify,” Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Monika told ANI.

The Chamba SP further said the woman was first taken to CHC Shahpur and then to Tanda.” The postmortem has been conducted at Tanda.”

Though no suicide note was found from her room, the woman was among 38,214 candidates who had appeared for the examination. The results of the examination were declared on Friday. Over 12,705 candidates qualified the examination and over 25,509 failed to crack it.