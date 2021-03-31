Chatra (Jharkhand): Shocked over a woman’s decision to marry her cousin, her family members performed her last rites by cremating her effigy in Jharkhand’s Chatra district. According to the police, 25-year-old, Sabita alias Kiran Kumari the daughter of Sukhdeo Ram, married Rajdeep Kumar, the son of her uncle Lakhan Ram, four months ago. Also Read - Ishan Kishan Gets Compared to MS Dhoni After India Debut: Virender Sehwag Says "This Has Happened Before"

Her family members had vehemently opposed the marriage and made all efforts to convince her, but in vain. Unhappy by her decision, the matter was also reported to the police but the girl was adamant and stuck to her choice, saying she wants to spend life with her cousin Rajdeep. When the family members failed to change her mind even after a lot of persuasion, they decided to punish her by performing her last rites.