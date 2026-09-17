Woman marries lover, family from Rajasthan kidnaps her from Bengaluru home, dramatic car chase leaves 6 injured

An eyewitness claimed that more than 20 people were injured and that some people who tried to stop the vehicle were attacked with a machete. However, police have so far confirmed injuries to six people caused by the vehicle.

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Woman marries lover, family from Rajasthan kidnaps her from Bengaluru home, dramatic car chase leaves 6 injured (Image: X.com)

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Bengaluru by four men sent by her family after she married her boyfriend against their wishes. The incident led to a dramatic chase through the city, during which the vehicle carrying the woman crashed into several other vehicles, leaving six people injured.

The woman, identified as Pooja, is from Rajasthan. She had married 23-year-old Om Prakash, also from Rajasthan, around eight to nine months ago. The couple had reportedly married against the wishes of their families before moving to Bengaluru.

According to Bengaluru Police, four men reached the couple’s home in Agrahara Dasarahalli on Wednesday evening. Police said the men forcibly took Pooja away and put her inside a Hyundai Venue. People nearby heard her screams and tried to intervene.

The men allegedly sped away, prompting some locals to follow them in their vehicles.

Around 8 pm, the Venue reportedly collided with several vehicles while trying to escape. Six people were injured in the incident, police said. One of the injured women suffered a head injury and was admitted to an ICU.

Locals chase car, rescue woman

The chase continued as locals tried to stop the vehicle and rescue Pooja. The car was eventually stopped in another locality after people reportedly surrounded it and threw stones at the vehicle.

Police said some people were caught under the wheels as the accused allegedly tried to flee.

Pooja was eventually rescued and handed over to the police.

An eyewitness claimed that more than 20 people were injured and that some people who tried to stop the vehicle were attacked with a machete. However, police have so far confirmed injuries to six people caused by the vehicle.

Three arrested, driver still missing

Police identified the four men allegedly involved in taking Pooja as Saddam, Rakesh, Karan and Ayan.

Saddam, who was allegedly driving the Hyundai Venue, is currently absconding. Rakesh, 31, Karan, 25, and Ayan, 18, have been taken into custody. All four men are from Rajasthan, police said.

The Hyundai Venue used in the incident has also been seized.

Pooja and the other people involved are being questioned at Vijayanagar police station as police investigate the alleged kidnapping, the vehicle crashes and the events that followed.

The investigation is also looking into the family’s opposition to Pooja and Om Prakash’s marriage and whether the four men were sent to bring her back to Rajasthan.