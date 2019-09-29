New Delhi: Neena Gupta, a Kolkata-based Mathematician has created history by becoming the youngest recipient of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award, in the category of mathematical sciences, the highest honour in India in field of science and technology. Gupta teaches commutative algebra at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata.

Speaking to a leading portal, Gupta said that the award was beyond her dreams. She expressed gratitude towards her mother Gyanlata Gupta, who taught her till class X. Gupta said that she never secured full marks but she loved to spend hours solving problems. She also thanked her husband Vishal Saraogi, a physics graduate from IISc Bangalore, for understanding her relationship with maths.

Who is Neena Gupta, the Mathematician?

Gupta did her schooling from Khalsa Modern Senor Secondary school. She graduated with honours in Mathematics from Bethune College in 2006. She did her Post Graduation in Mathematics from the ISI in 2008 and subsequently, her Ph.D. degree in 2011 with algebraic geometry as her specialization, under the guidance of Professor Amartya Kumar Dutta.

In 2014, she received the Indian National Science Academy Young Scientist award for the solution she proposed to the Zariski Cancellation Problem in positive characteristic. Her work on the conjecture had also earned her the inaugural Saraswathi Cowsik Medal in 2013, awarded by the TIFR Alumni Association.