Jamnagar: Bodies of two children were recovered from a well on Friday in the Jamnagar district of Gujarat. It is reported that their mother is also missing. The bodies of five-year-old Devraj and three-month-old Riya were recovered on Friday.

SV Patel, the Kalavad Rural Police Sub Inspector said that Dahod native Badiya Palash and his family were residing at the farm of Nitesh Dangariya where he works as a labourer.

On Thursday evening, when Badiya returned home, he did not find his wife and two children and started searching for them.

The police were informed and a search was launched to trace the missing. On recovery of the children’s bodies, police have registered a case of accidental death. Police are searching for Badiya Palash’s wife.

Police suspects that if the woman has not committed suicide, then she must have thrown her children into the well. Further investigation is underway.