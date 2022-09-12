Gurugram: Gurugram Police said on Sunday that a woman and her two associates have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two minor girls, including her own daughter in a bid to allay suspicion. According to the police, on Friday, they received information regarding the abduction of two minor girls, a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old, and the abductor had reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. The victims had gone missing from the Ekta Enclave area on Saturday. A case was registered at the Bhondsi police station and a team was constituted to trace the girls, who were rescued from Hero Honda Chowk.Also Read - Nagpur Teen Raped, Forced By MP Man, His Mother To Have Sex With Other Men: Police

The police said that the accused were identified as Rinki, Sagar, and Ajay. Rinki, who was the mother of the 14-year-old, was the mastermind behind the incident. Also Read - Swiggy Delivery Boy Dies After Minor Driving SUV Hits His Bike In Delhi

During the probe, it was disclosed that the mothers knew each other and that Rinki had borrowed around Rs 26 lakh from the complainant’s wife. Also Read - Delhi: Divorced Man Kidnaps Girl To Raise Her As His Child, Arrested

“She hatched a conspiracy to kidnap the 9-year-old girl along with her daughter so that no one can suspect her. She, along with her accomplices – Sagar who worked as her driver and Vikas aka Suraj who worked at her dhaba, planned to kidnap the girls on the night of a kirtan programme organised in the house of complainant to which Rinki was also invited,” police said.

As per the plan, Rinki attended the kirtan programme during which the victim was lured out of her house on the pretext of buying ice cream. Outside, Sagar and Vikas were ready with a car to kidnap the victim. When both minor girls went outside for ice cream, both were taken away.

The accused have been sent to judicial custody.