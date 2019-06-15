New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a woman police officer in Kerala has died after she was allegedly set on fire by a traffic police personnel near her home in Alappuzha district on Saturday. The deceased officer was identified as Soumya Pushpakaran.

The woman officer was on her way to home after attending a Student Police Cadet camp near Vallikunnam village when the incident took place.

According to the reports, the attacker, identified as Ajaz hit Soumya’s scooter with his car and hacked her with a knife. Later, he poured petrol over Pushpakaran and set her ablaze.

The woman officer reportedly died on the spot. The accused suffered burn injuries and was caught by passersby when he tried to escape, He was taken to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The reason for the attack is yet to be known. Meanwhile, top police officials have reached the place and the matter is being investigated.

The woman officer is survived by her husband, three children.