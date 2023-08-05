Home

Woman Posing As Nurse Tries To Murder Friend’s Wife At Kerala Hospital, Arrested

Police said the accused, Anusha entered Sneha's room disguised as a nurse and told her that one more injection has to be administered.

Pathanamthitta, Kerala: In a shocking incident, a woman masquerading as a nurse attempted to kill her friend’s wife at a private hospital in Pathanamthitta area of Kerala’s Travancore region. According to the police, the 30-year-old accused tried to murder Sneha (24) at a hospital in Parumala where the victim was under medical observation for post-delivery care after having given birth to a baby boy recently.

The accused, identified as Anusha, a friend of the victim’s husband, has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Giving details, an officer said that on Friday, Anusha entered Sneha’s room disguised as a nurse and told her that one more injection has to be administered. “She attempted to inject air into the vein of the victim using an empty syringe twice but failed. When she attempted it again, Sneha’s mother grew suspicious and informed the nursing staff,” police said, according to news agency PTI.

The hospital authorities apprehended the accused and handed her over to the police, they said, adding that the health condition of the victim was said to be stable.

Anusha’s sister and the victim’s husband–who is currently out of the country– were classmates.

A case has been registered against the accused woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway, police said.

Doctor stabbed to death by patient at Kerala hospital

In a related incident, back in May this year, a 23-year-old doctor was stabbed to death at a hospital in Kottarakkara area of Kollam district in Kerala allegedly by a man, a school teacher under suspension, who was brought there by police after being involved in a fight with his family members.

According to an officer of Kottarakkara police, while a wound on the leg of the man — identified as Sandeep — was being dressed by doctor Vandana Das, he suddenly got provoked and attacked everyone standing there using a scissor and scalpel.

Doctor Das succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.

The brunt of the attack was borne by the young doctor while the police personnel who accompanied the man were also injured. The doctor was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but could not be saved.

The doctor’s death had triggered a political storm at the time with opposition parties cornering the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government over the incident after Health Minister Veena George told the media that the Doctor Vandana was a house surgeon and therefore, inexperienced and got scared when the attack occurred.

Criticising her statement, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran had questioned what the minister meant by the doctor being inexperienced.

“Does she mean the doctor was inexperienced to counter or defend against an attack by a man addicted to drugs and alcohol? The statement is a joke,” he had said.

(With PTI inputs)

