Woman resists ‘inappropriate touching,’ pushed off a Mumbai local train, loses arm

A young woman was pushed off a Mumbai local train after she resisted molestation, requiring 16 stitches on her head; her hand was severed after being run over by the wheels.

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Woman resists 'inappropriate touching,' pushed off a Mumbai local train, loses arm (File)

A shocking incident has come to light on Mumbai’s lifeline, the local train. A young woman was molested on a local train traveling from Borivali to Virar .

When the woman resisted the harassment, the accused pushed her off the train onto the tracks at Naigaon station. In the incident, the woman’s left arm was crushed under the train, which later had to be amputated. She also received 16 stitches on her head.

Police arrested the accused

According to NDTV, the young woman alleges she was pushed off a Mumbai local train after protesting against a fellow passenger’s “inappropriate touching.” The incident has re-emerged the issue of women’s safety on local trains. The accused has been arrested.

The woman was travelling on a local train from Borivali to Virar. According to her complaint, the accused repeatedly touched her inappropriately, which she described as “bad touch” in her statement.

In response, the woman angrily threw her slippers at him, leading to an argument between the two. Other passengers tried to intervene, but the accused continued to abuse her and throw his slippers at her.

Accused pushed the girl from the train

The argument continued even when the train reached Naigaon station, where the accused allegedly pushed the woman off the train, causing her to fall into the gap between two coaches.

As she tried to climb back onto the platform, the train began moving, and her left arm was caught under the wheels. She suffered serious injuries, requiring the arm to be amputated at the elbow.

A police officer and other passengers helped the woman back onto the platform. The accused took advantage of the chaos and fled the scene. He was arrested a few hours later.

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