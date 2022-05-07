New Delhi: Ever since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appeared along with a woman in a video believed to have been shot in a pub in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, there has been a war of claims and counterclaims between the BJP and Congress.Also Read - Tajinder Bagga’s Ghar Wapsi 16 Hours After Police Forces Play 'Tom and Jerry' Over His Arrest As BJP Attacks AAP Left, Right, And Centre

Also, there have been speculations about the identity of the woman accompanying Rahul Gandhi. While some sections of the Indian media reported that the lady was the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, Congress said that the Wayanad MP was in Kathmandu to attend the wedding ceremony of his old friend, Sumnima Udas. Also Read - 1 Arrest, 3 States: How Power Struggle Between BJP, AAP Over Tajinder Bagga Travelled From Punjab To Delhi | Key Points

The ruling BJP launched attacks against the Congress leader, but his party quickly came to his rescue. Also Read - AAP Claims Tajinder Bagga Arrested For Inciting Violence, BJP Alleges Procedure Wasn't Followed | Key Points

Rahul arrived in Kathmandu on May 2 along with two other persons to attend the wedding ceremony of his old friend Sumnima Udas and returned to New Delhi on Thursday evening from Kathmandu. He did not make any remarks about his visit to a renowned Lord of Drinks (LoD) nightclub.

Details of Rahul and the two other persons, Subramaniam Gandhi and Kalavati Gandhi were obtained from Nepal’s Department of Immigration by the news agency IANS.

According to a report published in Nepal’s largest newspaper, Kantipur National Daily on Friday, citing Department of Immigration sources, the woman is Portuguese of Indian origin and is believed to be pursuing higher studies in the US.

