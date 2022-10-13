Dehradun: Five jawans of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad Police were injured after clashes broke out between them and the people of Bharatpur village in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. The clashes followed after a woman was shot dead. The injured jawans of Uttar Pradesh police are undergoing treatment.Also Read - Refused New Bike And Mobile Phone, 18-year-old Commits Suicide In Ghaziabad

According to Uttarakhand Police, the Moradabad Police had gone to Udham Singh Nagar to arrest a criminal carrying reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

Shalabh Mathur, the Moradabad Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) said that the criminal escaped from Bharatpur village and when the police team reached, they were taken hostage.

“The accused is a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. He escaped from there (Bharatpur village). When our police team reached, they were taken hostage and their weapons were snatched,” he said.

“Our five police personnel got injured and they are undergoing treatment. Uttarkhand police confirmed that a woman has died in this incident,” he added while the Uttarakhand Police said that they will take “fair and legal action” in this matter.