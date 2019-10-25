New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lashed out at the BJP after an Independent MLA from Haryana, Gopal Kanda, pledged his support to the saffron party to help it cross the majority mark in the 90-seat Haryana Assembly, the results of elections to which were announced on Thursday.

On Friday, as #SayNoToKanda trended on Twitter, the Congress leader tweeted: “First Kuldip Sengar, then Chinmayanand, now Gopal Kanda….every self-respecting Indian woman should boycott the BJP and its leaders if they EVER dare to speak of respecting women again.”

Two former BJP leaders, Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Chinmayanand, have been accused of rape, in separate incidents. The party has been accused of trying to shield them, a charge it has denied.

Earlier, there was outrage all over when it emerged that Kanda was one of the MLAs to have expressed support to the BJP. Last night, he flew to Delhi in a special flight, accompanied by BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Sirsa, Sunita Duggal. He is accused of abetting suicide of an air hostess who worked for his company, in 201

However, as it later turned out, his support was not required as BJP and Dushyant Chautala’s JJP, which won 10 seats to emerge as ‘kingmaker’, sealed their alliance, with the former getting the CM’s post for incumbent ML Khattar and the latter party getting the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

The BJP won 40 seats in the Assembly Elections, six short of the majority mark and seven less than its tally from five years ago.

Priyanka’s latest attack on the BJP comes just days after she attacked the Uttar Pradesh government after the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2017, revealed earlier this week, reported that the state recorded highest number of incidents of crime against women that year.